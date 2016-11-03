Norwalk 5th and 7th graders win first place

The sixth-grade team from Bellevue City Schools took first.

The following eighth-grade teams compete today: Norwalk, Norwalk Catholic, Bellevue, South Central, Western Reserve, Monroeville St. Joseph and Willard.

North Point Educational Service Center provides this opportunity across four counties for middle-school aged students to show what they know outside of the classroom.

The categories are language arts, math, social studies, science, geography and miscellaneous. Teams get direct questions and then they also have a toss-up question which anyone can answer.

Abby Hart, a Norwalk seventh-grader, said part of her preparation was reading a book about the Wright brothers in addition to practices every Wednesday.

Hart, the daughter of Billy and Linda, said the most interesting thing she learned about the Wright brothers was “they had a very supportive sister called Katherine.”

For Hart, the toughest subject in the competition was math and the easiest was language arts.

“I don’t like math,” she said.

Connor Rademaker, the son of Scott and Cara, said his prep time included researching subjects online. The Norwalk team advisers told them to be prepared about the Rio Olympics, the Wright brothers and national parks.

His toughest category was social studies since he’s not a history buff.

“Geography was easiest for me,” Rademaker said.

The first-place team at each level in each county is invited to the Champion of Champions tournament, which will be held at the BGSU Firelands campus Dec. 6.