Firelands Challenge begins Round II on Monday

Three matches will be conducted on Monday at the former Adams Junior High School in Sandusky. The remaining three matches will be held at the home schools of participating teams.

The complete Round II schedule follows (home school in bold):

Monday, Nov. 7 at Adams Building

10 a.m. — Port Clinton, South Central and Perkins

11 a.m. — Monroeville, St. Mary and Lakota

1 p.m. — Danbury, Sandusky and Bellevue

Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Willard schools

10 a.m. — Willard, New London and Clyde

Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Huron

9 a.m. Huron, Margaretta and Norwalk

Friday, Nov. 11 at Edison schools

10:20 a.m. Edison, Western Reserve and St. Paul

* * *

At the conclusion of the first round of matches, here are the standings:

Perkins — 62

Edison — 57

Huron — 52

St. Paul — 51

Danbury — 45

Margaretta — 45

Monroeville – 43

Norwalk – 37

New London – 35

Willard – 34

St. Mary – 31

Port Clinton – 30

South Central – 29

Lakota – 28

Clyde – 27

Bellevue – 25

Sandusky – 22

Western Reserve – 18

“Our team worked all summer, meeting weekly, to prepare for this season,” Perkins team adviser Karen Belavich said. “In addition, they have one practice per week all season to work together and plan their strategy. They hold each other to high expectations; they find strong leadership in their three senior captains.”

Perkins team members also appealed an answer to a physical science question from their first match and the appeal was granted.

There are six rounds of competition in the regular season of Firelands Challenge. Cumulative team scores after the sixth round determine which teams have the opportunity to participate in the Championship Rounds.

The Firelands Challenge Program is sponsored by the North Point Educational Service Center. For more information go to http://npesc.org/.