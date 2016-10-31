Bellevue grad awarded scholarship

Hannah Koechley was recently recognized as a recipient of the UPS Foundation's James E. Casey scholarship. She was one of 125 students selected by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation Selection Committee for the award based upon her academic record and performance on the PSAT. More than 1,292 students applied for the 2016 James E. Casey scholarship.

Hannah, a 2016 graduate of Bellevue High School, is attending the University of Notre Dame where she is a pre-professional science major and member of the Band of the Fighting Irish. She is the daughter of Jim and Lori Koechley.

The four-year renewable scholarship is named in honor of United Parcel Service founder James E. Casey and supports the education of children whose parents are employees of UPS. Hannah's father Jim is a delivery driver at the Sandusky center.