Monroeville schools holds 5th annual college fair

There were about 35 different representatives who set up in the school gymnasium. Those in attendance were representatives from private and public colleges, the armed services and technical schools.

College fairs are unique opportunities for students to meet college admissions reps face to face and begin the process of showing colleges a “demonstrated interest.” They are especially useful for students who don’t have the time or resources to personally visit colleges.

Not all the colleges in Ohio were represented at this fair, but students found at least some that were of interest. During this event, unfamiliar schools can quickly make the way up to the top of a student’s college list.

Students were provided with a list of questions as a guide so that they could start a conversation with the representatives. Monroeville High School officials encouraged students to ask specific questions about majors, activities, sports or anything else.

The school called college fairs “a much-needed dose of perspective,” saying “no longer is college something that will happen in your distant future.

“As a high school student, the time to start taking action is now. Attending a college fair is an easy and fun way to get yourself, and your parents, thinking about college.”

“You can simply be in fact-finding mode without feeling pressured into making any decisions or commitments just yet. It’s also a great way to learn what the entrance requirements are for the schools you’re interested in. Monroeville students grades seven (through) 12 had an opportunity to attend the college fair.”