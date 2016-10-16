Bond refinance saves Monroeville schools taxpayers $762,828

It started in April, treasurer Stephanie Hanna explained.

“We met with a financial advisor and they said interest rates are historically low. The interest rates are now affecting the bond market. They asked if we would be interested in refinancing the bond.” Absolutely, she said.

According to Hanna, the financial advisor was Robert W. Baird & Co.

“We took advantage of the low interest rates. In April, they said ‘Hey, you can save $613,000.’ Since then, interest rates even went lower. We ultimately saved $762,828 over the remaining life of the bond. Those are either tax dollars that the taxpayers aren’t going to have to pay in their bond payments, or it could mean that we could just take some years off of the bond.”

The bond originally was approved by voters for the amount of $4,195,000 or 2.6 mills. The final savings of the refunded bonds was 14.66 percent, Hanna said.

“It’s huge,” Superintendent Ralph Moore said. “It’s huge for a district to be able to do this. It’s an opportunity for us to give back to our taxpayers and they should see, once that’s done, they should see reduced tax bills.”

Moore looked forward to the district being able to give something back to the community. He said the refinance also builds voter confidence in the ability of the district to handle finances.

“It’s huge for a district to be able to do this, because we’re always trying to manage our finances and not have to ask the district for money. And this has come on the heels of our voters approving a 4.95 mill operating levy.

“Our promise at that time was we’ll try to make this last for five years. And with the cost-saving measures that we’ve put in place, we’re going to be able to meet that promise,” Moore said.

The whole situation is something of a turnaround for a district which was facing serious financial difficulty just a few years ago.

“We had a state audit that identified significant cuts,” Moore said. “We were going to have to go back to state minimum standards in transportation and academic delivery — all those things, if we didn’t turn things around financially.

“We had a community group come together and work diligently to pass our operating levy to prevent us form going into fiscal emergency.”

Now, the superintendent said, the most recent five-year forecast shows they’re able to extend beyond five years.

“It’s icing on the cake. It’s payback to our voters who have been loyal to us and believed in us and believed in this board of education. It’s very gratifying.

“What went into this — (Hanna) has weeks of work in this, to make this happen,” Moore said.