French teacher, Norwalk students share experiences in Paris

The group traveled with students from Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Pennsylvania to make a group of 50.

“We spent most of the time in Paris,” Smith said during Tuesday’s school board meeting. “We stayed in Paris the entire time in the same hotel.”

Highlights of the trip included touring the Eiffel Tower, Louvre and Orsay art museums, Notre Dame, various cathedrals, the Arc de Triomphe, Palace of Versailles, Monet’s gardens and the Chenonceau castle.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved eight students to travel to and from Clendenin, W.Va. to volunteer with the Answering the Call Together mission trip. The group will be helping flood victims.

The students going on the Oct. 26 through 30 trip are: Mason Asbury, Talon Bussert, Michael Carpenter, Aria Downey, Noah Frantz, Logan McConnegly, Ty Schweitzer and Troy Wright. Board president Rob Ludwig said the trip sounds like a great opportunity and he looks forward to hearing about their experience.

“They are very aware of what is expected of them — as if they were,” Superintendent George Fisk said, referring to the students’ behavior.

In other action, the board:

• Accepted the resignation of Adam Leutenegger as the NERD Nation adviser for personal reasons. The board accepted employing NHS science teacher Nate Whaley on a supplemental contract to oversee the robotics club.

While Fisk said he understands why Leutenegger is stepping down, he said it will be a big loss to NERD Nation, given how much passion, energy, love and dedication Leutenegger has for the program. The superintendent requested the board accept the resignation with regrets.

“Those are big shoes to fill,” Fisk added.

• Rejected the two bids for the proposed NHS scoreboard system and scorer’s table.

Treasurer Joyce Dupont said the two bids did not follow the procedure set out in the public notice, such as not being sealed and they weren’t opened publicly. She noted one bid was sent in an email and the other was mailed to the NHS director of student activities and wasn’t labeled as a being a bid, so it was opened before it came to the treasurer’s office.

It’s unknown when or if the project will be rebid.

• Heard a proposal to make the Chess Club official. Fisk said 30 students have been participating and the members are asking for formal approval from the board so they can compete against other schools. No action was taken Tuesday.