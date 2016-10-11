Al Myers started on the field, served country in Viet Nam

The award-winning 1975 Associated Press picture of Vietnamese mothers and children attempting to grab the hand of a member of the U.S. military in a do-or-die attempt to board a plane and escape Saigon was to most Norwalkians, only an ugly picture of war.

What locals did not realize was that one of St. Paul most recognized football players, Alan Myers, (class of 1956) had married a Vietnamese woman, Chanh Le, and her mother and five brothers and sisters were among those people fighting their way to those planes in an attempt to flee the capital city which was being over-run by the Communists. The father of the family was already a victim of the war.

Myers is one of five people who will be inducted into the St. Paul High School Hall of Fame this month. The other four are Juli Burt, Dennis Doughty, Mary Hickey and Emily Riley.

“It was really getting nasty,” Myers said. “Only because Chanh and I both worked for the Post Exchange in Saigon and still had some contact with the military and Post Exchange officials did we manage to get her mother and the children onto one of the last planes headed for Guam.”

Eventually, the family made its way to Norwalk where they took up residence with Al and Chanh in a modest home on Stoutenburg Drive. The family would blend into the community, attended school and strike out on their own.

Al and Chanh have two sons, both St. Paul graduates. Both Bryan and Jeffrey live in Columbus where Bryan, an Ohio State grad, works in the information technology division of Bob Evans Farms while Jeffrey is employed by Pet Smart.

Alan, 77, the son of Joseph and Alice Myers, came into this world somewhere between sister, Marilyn, and brothers Dennis and Michael.

He knew nothing but success on the athletic fields.

“I am not sure why I was so driven to succeed,” he said. “I guess it came naturally. We did have good coaches, though, gentlemen who took interest in us both in the classroom and in athletics. As I remember, we had a number of coaches but all of them were held in high esteem.”

Although Myers played basketball and baseball at St. Paul and even ran track his senior year, the first year the sport actually had dual meets, his strength was football. When he left high school, he owned several records including the career rushing mark and the longest punt return. He also played linebacker on defense.

“There was interest from Nebraska and the University of Detroit along with Xavier,” Myers said. “I chose Xavier because it was a Catholic college plus it was close enough so family and friends could watch me play.”

Myers was good enough to play already as a freshman but a knee injury and one complication after another from that injury would keep him on the sidelines both his sophomore and junior years. He got back on the field again as a senior but with limited success.

He left Xavier with his degree.

“It just seemed like the thing to do,” he reasoned in joining the Marines. “We had Quantico on our football schedule and they just seemed like class guys.”

Myers took his basic at Quantico, Va., and upon graduating as a 2nd Lt. was sent to Okinawa as a member of the 3rd Marine Division. He made 1st Lt. in 16 months. He was assigned to duty in Viet Nam with the title of motor transport officer.

“If it moved, I had control over it,” Myers said. “Two things important to note at that point. The first was I was now a captain and the second was the war had not yet started. The landing in Chulai would come later and then on my second tour of duty in Viet Nam, I was stationed in Da Nang, attached to the First Marine Air Wing as the motor transport officer. My responsibility was the control of vehicles all the way to the DMZ.”

Myers left the military but after a short stint with Xerox, took a position with the Army-Air Force Exchange (Post Exchange) and again found himself back in Viet Nam, this time in Saigon. It was there that he met his wife who as a civilian, worked in the PX. They married and in 1971 and later left Viet Nam for the states.

It was four years later when the war escalated to the point that the Nguygen family had to flee the country.

Upon his return to the states, Myers first worked in sales for a number of firms including Xerox. But, needing to be closer to home now with seven living on Stoutenburg Drive, he went to work for Home Savings & Loan where, during three mergers, he worked his way up to vice-president. He left HS&L to take a position with All-State Insurance, retiring in 2009.

