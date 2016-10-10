Firelands Challenge gets under way this month

Eighteen area schools have selected their teams. On Oct. 4 and 5 those teams participated in practice matches to learn about the equipment and the types of questions to be used in the competition.

The season will get under way on Oct. 17 with an opening match between teams from St. Paul, Bellevue and Lakota.

This is the 36th season for the Firelands Challenge program. Last year’s champion, Edison High School, brings back four members on its team in an attempt to be the first school to win five consecutive championships.

However, teams from Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties will be attempting to put a stop to that run.

Matches are conducted at the former Adams Junior High School in Sandusky and at the home schools of various teams. The matches are open to the public.

Firelands Challenge is made possible by the support of area service organizations and businesses. This year’s sponsors include: Buckeye Broadband, Johns Manville, Milan Rotary Club, Norwalk Rotary Club, Norweco, Inc., Schlessman Seed Co., Tenneco, Inc., and Whirlpool Corporation. Bowling Green State University, Firelands College also contributes by offering $1,000 scholarships to students from the top three schools in the competition.

The Firelands Challenge Program is administered by the North Point Educational Service Center. The center is a regional educational services provider that supports and assists 27 school systems and over 38,000 students in north central Ohio. Services include: special education programs, pupil auxiliary support, school improvement assistance, early childhood programs, gifted education programs, professional development activities, administrative consultation, curriculum development, and school data analysis. For more information, go to http://npesc.org.

Here is the Firelands Challenge Schedule 2016-2017:

Round I

Lakota, Norwalk St. Paul, Bellevue; 10 a.m. Oct. 17, Adams Building

Sandusky City, Perkins, Western Reserve, 11 a.m. Oct. 17, Adams Building

Monroeville, Edison, New London, 1 p.m. Oct. 17, Adams Building

Willard, Margaretta, South Central, 10 a.m. Oct. 18, Adams Building

Sandusky St. Mary, Clyde, Huron City, 11 a.m. Oct. 18, Adams Building

Norwalk City, Port Clinton, Danbury, 1 p.m. Oct. 18, Adams Building

Round II

Port Clinton, South Central, Perkins, 10 a.m. Nov. 7, Adams Building

Monroeville, Sandusky St. Mary, Lakota, 11 a.m. Nov. 7, Adams Building

Danbury, Sandusky City, Bellevue, 1 p.m. Nov. 7, Adams Building

Willard, New London, Clyde, 10 a.m. Nov. 8, at Willard

Huron City, Margaretta, Norwalk City, 9 a.m. Nov. 9, at Huron

Edison, Western Reserve, Norwalk St. Paul, 12:54 p.m. Nov. 11, at Edison

Round III

Lakota, Edison, Port Clinton, 11 a.m. Nov. 29, Adams Building

Sandusky City, Huron City, Willard, 10 a.m. Nov. 30, Adams Building

Western Reserve, Sandusky St. Mary, South Central, 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Adams Building

Norwalk City, Bellevue, New London, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 1, at Norwalk

Norwalk St. Paul, Danbury, Monroeville, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 1, at Norwalk St. Paul

Perkins, Clyde, Margaretta, 10 a.m. Dec. 2, at Perkins

Round IV

Port Clinton, Norwalk St. Paul, Sandusky City, 10 a.m. Dec. 5, Adams Building

Danbury, Perkins, Lakota, 11 a.m. Dec. 5, Adams Building

Monroeville, Willard, Norwalk, 10 a.m. Dec. 6, Adams Building

Edison, South Central, Clyde, 11 a.m. Dec. 6, Adams Building

New London, Margaretta, Sandusky St. Mary, 1 p.m. Dec. 6, Adams Building

Bellevue, Western Reserve, Huron City, 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Adams Building

Round V

South Central, Huron City, Danbury, 10 a.m. Jan. 30, Adams Building

Bellevue, Port Clinton, Willard, 11 a.m. Jan. 30, Adams Building

Margaretta, Monroeville, Western Reserve, 10 a.m. Jan. 31, Adams Building

Sandusky St. Mary, Norwalk City, Edison, 1 p.m. Feb. 1, at Sandusky St. Mary

New London, Perkins, Norwalk St. Paul, 9 a.m. Feb. 2, at New London

Clyde, Lakota, Sandusky City, 11 a.m. Feb. 3, at Clyde

Round VI

Norwalk St. Paul, Willard, Sandusky St. Mary, 10 a.m. Feb. 13, Adams Building

Western Reserve, Clyde, Danbury, 11 a.m. Feb. 13, Adams Building

South Central, Lakota, Norwalk City, 1 p.m. Feb. 13, Adams Building

New London, Huron City, Port Clinton, 10 a.m. Feb. 14, Adams Building

Perkins, Bellevue, Monroeville, 11 a.m. Feb. 14, Adams Building

Sandusky City, Edison, Margaretta, 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Adams Building

Play-Off: 11 a.m. Feb. 27, Adams Building

Championship I: March 2; time and site to be determined

Championship II: March 6; time and site to be determined

Championship III: March 9; time and site to be determined