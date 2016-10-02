Willard mentoring program continued hit

Twenty-seven sixth graders that started the program as fifth graders last year, are continuing to receive individualized attention from their volunteer mentors once a week during the school day. During these 30-minute meetings, students might receive academic assistance as well as working on life skills and goal setting. Each week a key topic such as resiliency, responsibility and respect, is introduced while mixing in fun activities to further engage the student.

This year the Leadership Board, which include members from Mercy Health, Willard City Schools, Willard Area Chamber of Commerce, Willard Rotary and Willard Area Ministerial Association, have set a new program goal. The board would like to grow program participation by recruiting 15 new mentors to be paired with current fifth-grade referred students.

If you would like more information about becoming a volunteer mentor, contact Janet Cok at janetcok@willardcityschools.org or 419-935-0181 ext 46119.