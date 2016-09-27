New program takes Terra State student to China

The program is part of a consortium involving Terra State, the University of Toledo and several higher vocational colleges, or polytechnics, in China. Molyet became the first Terra State student to study abroad.

“The experience was overall an amazing experience,” the Fremont resident said. “I loved seeing all of the aspects of their culture and getting to participate in it as well.”

Molyet joined other U.S. community college students and a cohort of about 12 students from various Chinese polytechnics as they followed a curriculum involving innovation and entrepreneurship. They also visited many cultural heritage sites.

Professor Phil Weiker, who teaches business management at Terra State, joined Molyet on the trip. He was selected to present at a conference on entrepreneurship and innovation at the Yifu Conference Centre in Beijing from the essay he submitted to the China Education Association for International Exchange.

As guests of the Chinese government, Weiker and Molyet traveled thousands of miles on busses, high-speed trains and even a domestic airline within the country.

“The intensity of our travels allowed us to view the contradiction of this huge economy first hand,” Weiker said. “From the world’s largest and fastest growing economy to the poorest of conditions, we were able to get a taste of the huge diversity of the everyday experience of people’s lives.”

Molyet said one of the highlights was learning about the culture of China, which fits with the College’s mission to be provide quality learning experiences for life and work in our global economy.

“For instance, we got to try on the traditional Han clothing, learn simple phrases in the Chinese language, and learn about martial arts,” she said. “My favorite part is when I participated in learning the nunchucks and I ended up winning a set of nunchucks for being the fastest learner.”

While the 13-hour flight to China was Molyet’s first time on a plane, it didn’t diminish her enthusiasm. She would encourage other students to grab the opportunity.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said. “You get to experience a totally different culture while making new friends and earning some college credit as well. I just know that if anyone else goes, I promise that they will not regret it.”

Molyet, who is majoring in business management at Terra State, believes her experiences in China will help in her future career as a human resource manager.

“I think one thing that is important is now it will make me willing to learn about employee’s cultures and backgrounds before hiring them so that I am able to better understand them as a person,” she said.

Weiker also came back with a new outlook on his job.

“These experiences will have a lasting influence on teaching in my discipline by broadening my understanding of business knowledge as it relates to economics, marketing and management practices,” he said. “I am astonished by how 15 days in a country can transform your view.”

Weiker is so taken by the prospect of Terra State students studying abroad that he and his wife, Patricia, have established a scholarship through the Terra College Foundation to help students afford the extra costs involved in learning abroad.

“I truly believe that a broader understanding of diversity and exposure to a world business view will enhance the value of any business education,” he said.