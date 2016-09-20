EHOVE makes several personnel changes

Jennifer Steinbrick and students from the Business & Marketing Program gave a presentation about the new school store, the items available for purchase and how the students are learning to run a business.

The board accepted the resignation of Rochelle Riddle as substitute general maintenance as needed and in the same motion employed Riddle as regular part-time general maintenance/custodial effective Oct. 3 to June 30, 2017.

The board accepted the resignation of Leslie Campbell as substitute cafeteria worker as needed and employed Campbell as regular part-time cafeteria worker effective Sept. 16 to June 30, 2017.

They also accepted the resignation of Stephanie Kern as part-time instructor as needed and employed Kern as regular part-time instructor effective Sept. 15 to June 30, 2017.

The resignation of Steven Spriggs as engineering tech instructor effective Sept. 30 was also accepted.

The board employed Steve Deuschle, of Norwalk, as substitute teacher as needed; Brandi Gustely, of Wakeman, as college intern/early child care as needed; and Laura Prelipp, of Shiloh, as substitute bus driver as needed.

Barbara Annon, of Willard, and Kathleen Ladd, of Bellevue, were employed as adult education instructors.

The board also:

• Approved supplemental contracts for the 2016-2017 school year, donations and professional leaves;

• Adopted new substitute rates and regular part-time security pay scale effective Oct. 1;

• Reviewed the high school electrical tech course of study and addendum to the adult education marine technician, electrical technician and welding technician student handbooks for adoption at the October meeting;

• Adopted the 2016-2017 staff handbook and transportation handbook;

• Accepted the August financial report, approved the permanent appropriations by fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, and approved payment for nursing services with Erie County General Health District;

• Accepted bids for a wheelchair lift school bus and awarded the winning bid to Myers Equipment Corporation;

• Approved the resolution for Dr. Lockwood’s travel-related expenses for official duties while serving OSBA;

• Approved the renewal contract for Timothy Coffman as treasurer for a period of five years from Aug. 1, 2017 to July 31, 2022.