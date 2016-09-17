New state standards may have skewed grade cards

“They’re scores that we’re not used to,” said Thomas Roth, superintendent for Edison Local Schools.

All schools in the area received Cs, Ds or Fs in “indicators met” and “performance index,” but did well in graduation. Overall value yielded mixed results. “Indicators met” covers how well students performed in class while the performance index reveals how well they performed on state tests.

“We’ve always done well on the state report card. We’re disappointed in the results that we’ve had,” Roth said, referring to Edison students.

Although Roth said the school wouldn’t make any excuses for the grades, it was difficult not to be frustrated with the abundance of changes the state has made to education standards over the past three years.

Roth has an optimistic outlook for Edison’s future — he said he knows the grades will improve with time.

“When No Child Left Behind came around, they raised the bar slowly and in small increments. They gave schools an opportunity to adapt to the new standards,” he said. “Now they expect us to be right where we were in a matter of two years. As with anything, it takes a little time.”

Until 2009, schools assessed students with the Ohio Graduation Test (OGT) in high school. Elementary students were assessed by the Ohio Achievement Assessment (OAA) until as late as 2014 in some subjects.

The state adopted PARCC, or Common Core tests, in 2014, but stopped them just as quickly in 2015 due to issues and complaints. Those tests were replaced that same year by tests from the American Institute for Research, or AIR.

One positive to these new tests is the way they’re delivered — electronically.

This is something which pleased Western Reserve Local Schools Superintendent Rodge Wilson.

“You get immediate feedback, which is nice,” he said Friday. “The results indicate kids are doing just as well as (they would) on paper and pencil.”

Wilson said the new online system also allows them to use less manpower to administer the tests, which frees up teachers for other duties.

Although — like many schools — Western Reserve received mixed results, Wilson said he thinks they can be a good tool when used right.

“I think overall I like them as a superintendent,” he said. “They give us good direction. They’re not perfect, but also I don’t fear them.”

He praised the state for following good statistical practices and listening to recent concerns from educators and citizens.

Because the state changed tests so often, Wilson said, it isn’t holding districts at fault for their grades this year.

Wilson said, as an American citizen, it “makes me happy that we still have some control over our government.”

Like Wilson, Monroeville Local Schools Superintendent Ralph Moore appreciated the feedback from the state.

“I’m very pleased that Monroeville has made some significant improvement,” he said. “Compared to everybody else, it shows.”

Moore said none of the school districts were up to par due to the change in testing. Although this could have been a hit to the school’s confidence, he said they’re taking it in stride.

“I think our teachers, our kids were prepared for this.”

Moore expects that as schools in the area become more comfortable with the test system, their scores will increase.

“We think we’re headed in the right direction with our student achievement,” he said.