Mixed bag of grades for local districts

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Education released the 2016 report cards, a controversial measure of school and district performance. The report cards show how schools performed during the 2015-2016 school year on standardized tests and graduation rates.

No matter what grades Norwalk City Schools received, Superintendent George Fisk said he knows the district students and employees are working hard.

“Each and every day I witness engaged students and a proud, hard-working district staff. We have a staff that works tirelessly to provide the best education possible for the children of Norwalk. Over the past three years our teachers have prepared for three different state tests. Now that the state has finally committed to a test, our staff will work tirelessly until we attain the highest results possible,” he said.

Thursday’s new data comes about seven months after Ohio released the bulk of the 2014-2015 report card, information that was delayed and eventually released in multiple parts because of testing changes.

Chad Aldis, vice president for Ohio policy and advocacy at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, said this year’s testing “represents a huge improvement from last year.” The institute is the nation's leader in advancing educational excellence for every child through quality research, analysis and commentary, as well as on-the-ground action and advocacy in Ohio.

“Last year’s controversy made it easy to forget the simple yet critical role state assessments and school report cards play. They are, quite simply, necessary, annual check-ups to see how well schools are preparing students for college or career,” Aldis said.

Many districts’ grades fell on the 2015 report card, reflecting the state’s move to more rigorous exams. The 2015-2016 school year marked the third straight year in which Ohio has used different tests, making year-to-year comparisons difficult.

Students took the OAA state tests in spring 2014, the PARCC tests in spring 2015 and the AIR state tests in this spring. The last two were more challenging, based on Common Core state standards.

Also, the easier OGT state tests are being phased out of report card calculations.

In a conference call Wednesday with reporters and district officials, state superintendent Paolo DeMaria echoed the frustrations of many teachers and school leaders in recent years. He was selected as the state superintendent of public instruction in May.

“We need to demand stability and stay the course. So many times I’ve heard people say, ‘When the tests keep changing it makes it hard on everyone,’” he said. “I totally agree.”

DeMaria cautioned against comparing this report card with previous years’ and that people shouldn’t “jump to conclusions” when they see scores and grades. He called the new report card “fundamentally different” and said it shows — even more so than last year — the higher expectations.

“We shouldn’t let the report cards define us. We need to keep these grades in perspective,” he said, noting that comparing last year’s scores to this year’s scores isn’t a good strategy to determine the progress of a school.

“We have raised expectations for students to reflect what is necessary for them to be ready to succeed in a competitive, global economy where employers’ expectations are higher than ever,” state school board president Tom Gunlock said. “This year’s report cards and the grades we’re seeing reflect a system in transition to these higher expectations for student learning.”

More students need to score at a proficient level on state tests in order for districts to meet established thresholds. In third-grade math, for example, 73 percent of students need to achieve a proficient score for this report card, up from just 65 percent for the last report.

A “safe harbor” law prompted by the shifting tests suspends many of the negative consequences for schools, teachers and students based on test results through the current school year.

That provision, however, doesn’t apply to third-grade students who still must pass the state’s English language arts test in order to move to the fourth grade.

To help residents sift through the new report card, the education department published a 32-page guide. It and the report card data can be found online at: education.ohio.gov.

