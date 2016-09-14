Norwalk schools hires bilingual services coordinator

The school board, during Tuesday’s meeting, unanimously approved Elena Perez to work 220 days at $31,000 per year. Her two-year contract is effective Oct. 10. According to the board agenda, the position is partially funded by a federal grant.

Superintendent George Fisk said Perez has worked previously with many non-English-speaking families in the district and has a lot of experience assisting them in overcoming language barriers.

While the bilingual services coordinator has many responsibilities, Fisk said Perez’s overall goal is to improve the access to education for non-English-speaking families.

Also, the board honored Marcy Burns as the national winner in Ohio for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Known as PAEMST, it is the highest recognition in the United States that a kindergarten through 12th-grade mathematics or science (including computer science) teacher can receive.

“Up to 108 teachers are recognized each year,” said Fisk, who knows of two teachers who applied for the prestigious award and said it’s very difficult it is to be chosen.

Burns, who teaches fifth-grade science at Main Street School, showed Fisk, the board members and district officials her award certificate, which was signed by President Barack Obama. Being an award recipient, Burns recently attended a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities in Washington and received a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

The board made several other personnel moves Tuesday, including the approval of:

• the resignation of Margaret Bleile, a special needs educational assistance, which will be effective once a replacement is found.

• the resignation of Bev Campbell, transportation assistant, effective Sept. 8.

• Family and Medical Leave Act time for Dan Brooks (through the end of December) and Ratiba Stillman (from Monday through Sept. 28).

• rehiring Spanish teacher Barb Moore for the reminder of this school year, effective Oct. 1. Moore, who recently retired, has been with the district since Aug. 15, 1989.

• hiring Heather Byington as a half-time district teacher who will work at Norwalk Catholic School, effective Monday.

• hiring 19 substitutes (certified and classified).

• using nearly 150 district teachers to cover/substitute for classes during their planning periods.