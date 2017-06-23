Edison student shares Buckeye Girls State experience

Boys State took place at Miami University and Girls State took place at Mount Union University. Both are week-long programs designed to educate Ohio's youth in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship. Throughout the week delegates learned more about city, county and state government in one week than an entire semester of high school.

In a personal aspect, I enjoyed this week and took full advantage of what was given to me. I made such great friendships that I will forever keep in contact with. I highly recommend any upcoming junior to take part in the program.

As a whole, we are insanely grateful for the opportunity we were given to take part in this week long program. The Milan and Berlin Heights American Legions sponsored all delegates with this chance by paying all expenses. We extend our greatest thanks for all they have provided us with and hope to speak of our experiences sometime soon for them. Sincerely from the Buckeye Girls and Boys State class of 2017.

It was an intensely rewarding week and I'm sure with its prestige and my new leadership knowledge, many more doors will open for me.

EDITOR’S NOTES: Molly Davis will be a senior next year at Edison High School and is a member of the Buckeye Girls State class of 2017.

These Edison High School students were delegates for Buckeye Girls State and Boys State: Kassidy Burdue, Molly Davis, Jennifer Otto, Chris Schaeffer, James Hill, Gavin Schaeffer and Connor Goodwin.