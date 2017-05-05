It's going to be a fun summer in Norwalk

Here’s some of the stuff on tap:

Dunkin’ Donuts will open as soon as this weekend (New Year’s resolutions are so January!)

The Strawberry Festival returns to Norwalk later this month after at least a decade’s absence.

Imagine Norwalk is back in June.

The Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks show.

A huge vintage car auction July 15 and 16 that is expected to draw upwards of 25,000 people.

And of course, there will be plenty of ongoing events associated with the city’s Bicentennial – Look for the Reflector’s Bicentennial Edition on June 30; in addition to the excitement and action always on display at Summit Motor Sports Park.

And it all winds up with one of Ohio’s top county fairs in August.

This is just off the top of or heads. There will certainly be more.

We realize looking out at the downpours that are expected to last through Sunday with flood warnings and watches in effect throughout much of our region, it’s hard to be excited, but the rain will end, the sun will emerge, and there will be plenty of fun activities available. Just be patient.