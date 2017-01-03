Thanks to all who helped this holiday season

The Red Kettle volunteers were ahead in their collections toward the $50,000 goal. Then the weather turned bitter cold. Volunteers canceled and collections fell short of the goal. We will need additional donations in the mail to achieve our $160,000 total campaign goal. In mid-January, I’ll have a full report of the Annual Appeal.

The number of Christmas Family Assistance applications was down to 377 households. There were more toys donated; less stocking stuffers. More clothing; less hats and mittens. More books; less coloring books and crayons. More can food drives; less fresh produce.

The Thanksgiving Banquet-in-a-box program provided 50 of the neediest families the opportunity to cook and eat a meal at home. At yet in the last week before Thanksgiving, an additional 150 turkeys were donated; we were able to use them for Christmas.

The Thanksgiving Eve luncheon and the Christmas Community Luncheon were well attended, with plenty of volunteers. No surprises there.

Nursing home residents were visited with gifts. In addition, I really enjoyed providing vocal concerts at the Norwalk Memorial Home, as well as the Carriage House residence. This was the first time in three years my voice was sufficient to sing full strength.

The last surprise came Christmas Eve afternoon. A woman called in desperate hope that we could provide toys for children that she was babysitting. Their mother was away and unable to provide for them. “I’ll put up my tree and wrap any presents that you can provide,” said the relative. “It would be a shame if they wake up tomorrow with nothing.” I confirmed the story and the needs, and off went the Santa-van to deliver the ingredients for a Merry Christmas.

Thank you to all who helped us to help others. No surprise there.

Maj. Leonard Boynton is corps officer of the Norwalk Salvation Army.