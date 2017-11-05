New London girls 17th at state

The New London girls cross country team was essentially playing with house money at the Division III state championships on Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

The Wildcats weren’t viewed as a team with a realistic shot to reach state about a month ago, and feature a lineup with seven underclassmen.

So when they finished 17th of 20 teams with 371 points — it was just about what was expected.

“Two teams we lost to last week, we beat out today,” New London coach Keith Landis said. “So we were excited to turn that around. As far as numbers went, most had us pegged 20th, so we’re actually really thrilled with how the girls ran today.”

Gabrielle Osterland was 36th in 19:57.5, followed by Kaylin Williams (20:20.1) in 58th to pace the Wildcats at the front. It was a huge surge in performance for Osterland, who had splits of 6:10.1, 6:41.1 and 7:06.3.

Williams’ splits were 6:07, 6:55 and 7:08. The pair have anchored the top of the New London lineup all season.

“Gabrielle kind of returned to form, and the rest of the girls held their ground,” Landis said.

Rounding out Saturday’s performances for New London on Saturday included Dana Gustely (144th, 21:47.1), Abigail Good (146th, 21:51.7), Savannah Shaver (162nd, 22:29.5), Esther Schmidt (173rd, 23:15.9) and Abbey Keller (182nd, 24:39).

“The conditions were the same for everyone, but there was a little more mud today than we had dealt with before,” Landis said. “We’ll take it as a good day on a wet course — and we’re pretty happy with how they ran.”

Edison girls 15th in Div. II

The Edison girls team took 15th out of 20 teams in Saturday’s Div. II state championship race.

Abby Lesniak again led the Chargers with a 19:16.1 to finish 27th overall out of 179 runners. She ran a 5:58.6 opening mile, and followed with a 6:27.6 second mile — then finished with a 6:51.

She was followed by teammates Carlie Shover (20:20) in 91st, Ashley Sneider (20:26.6) in 97th and Isabel Chasney (21:09.7) in 138th.

Also for the Chargers, Grace Kromer (21:40.6) was 155th, Catie Houser (22:27.1) was 166th and Aliyah Caporini (23:25) was 176th.