New London boys finish 11th at state

New London scored 275 points to place 11th out of 20 teams in the field at Saturday’s Division III state cross country boys championship race at National Trail Raceway.

“About almost exactly as we thought,” Landis said of the finish. “We thought on a perfect day if everyone stepped up their times we could be as high as fifth, but realistically we were looking at the 8-to-12 range.”

Two runners were in the top 45 out of 183 runners overall, led by Carson Coey in 35th place in 16:47.6. Curtis Joppeck was next in 45th in 16:53.2.

Coey began the race with a 5:10.2 mile, then followed with a 5:34 on his second mile. He closed the final stretch in 6:03.3, moving up from 60th, to 45th and 35th by the end of the race.

Joppeck opened with a 5:07.3 mile, and 5:35.6 second mile. He then finished the rest of the way in 6:11.

Also for New London, Court Britt (17:35.6) was 105th. He was the lone senior among the seven runners on Saturday, and will run at Tiffin University next year.

Dominic Albaugh (17:53.1) was 121st for the Wildcats, followed by Cole Kropka in 130th (18:03.9), Mitchell Joppeck in 135th (18:14.2) and Austin Reed in 149th (18:25.3).

“We had a pretty good day, but no PR’s, which is a little off our game,” Landis said. “But the course showed the times were not as quick for everyone, including the state champion.”

As a whole, New London sent both the boys and girls teams to state and only Britt graduates among the 14 runners.

“It’s a great way to end the season having both teams down there and the support from our community was great,” Landis said. “We had almost 300 people down there supporting the kids. It was a fantastic day for New London cross country.”

Also from the area, Western Reserve’s Trevor Tucker finished the course in 17:14.8 to place 78th. His first mile was 5:19.2 (100th place), then 5:44 (88th) before finishing the last stretch in 6:11.8.

In the Div. II boys race, Edison’s Daniel Lambert was 41st out of 180 runners in 16:50.3. His 5:06.7 opening mile had him in 55th, and he improved to 32nd after a 5:30 second mile.