Norwalk middle school XC top 10 at Seneca East

As a team, the NMS boys placed fifth and the girls placed seventh in the Black division (large school) portion of the event.

Norwalk girls receiving medals were Kylie Moser in 16th place (14:06), Shyanne Moser in 21st (14:18) and Abby Hart in 23rd (14:29). For the boys, Kyler Kromer was second overall (11:28), followed by Xavier Sweet 10th (12:27) and Astchin Petersen 23rd (12:48).

VOLLEYBALL

Norwalk eighth-grade falls to Columbian

The Norwalk eighth-grade volleyball team lost in three games against Columbian on Monday night, 14-25, 25-22, 25-22.

Harlee Genovesi led the team in serving with 10 points, followed by Alena Arndt with eight. Lizzie Jones and Makenna Dendinger each added points. Sophia Ott had 19 assists, while Makenna Dendinger led the attack with 10 hits and four kills. Norwalk will travel to Clyde on Thursday.

Seventh-graders top TC

The seventh grade Truckers beat Columbian in two games, 25-9, 25-7.

Alaina Balduff led the team with 12 aces. Ava Toczek and Adrianna Welter were 100 percent in passing. Taitum Eckert and Aryn Nickoli both had one kill each. Norwalk visits Clyde on Thursday.