NL, Norwalk boys teams headed to state

The New London and Norwalk boys teams both will run at next weekend’s state meet after placing high enough to earn the trip. The Wildcats were led by a trio of freshmen in the Top 32. Thanks to those efforts, New London finished in second place in the Division III race with a total of 169 points. Carson Coey ran a 17:21.80 leading the team. Shortly behind was Curtis Joppeck with a 17:29.35 in 28th and Dominic Albaugh with a 17:35.01 in 35th.

Mitchell Joppeck took 79th with an 18:18.34 while Court Britt took 86th with an 18:23.92. Austin Reed finished 137th with a 19:06.64 and Jacob Allen took 141st with a 19:07.71 to round out the Wildcats’ day on the course.

The Truckers took the fourth and final spot in the Division II race to advance as a team as well with 132 total points. All seven Trucker runners finished in the Top 56.

Christopher Mohr took the top time among Norwalk runners with a 17:24.66 and a 19th place finish while Robert Vazquez took 20th with a 17:27.11. Julian Go took 27th with a 17:39.98 and Ethan Bores finished in 34th with a 17:48.90. Jose Domingues (43rd; 18:06.90), Owen Lottman (54th; 18:20.26) and Nicholas Berry (56th; 18:21.18) rounded out the day for Norwalk.

Trio of trouble

The Firelands Conference will see three boys advance individually and they are three who have battled it out all season long. Western Reserve’s Brenden Oswalt took the top time of any area boy in Division III with a 16:52.81 finishing in eighth place.

Jared Arnold of St. Paul took 16th place with a 17:12.16 and Plymouth’s Nathaniel Redden took 21st with a 17:19.09 making him the first Big Red runner since 1988 to advance to state. Only the top 26 runners advanced individually.

Coon, Lambert, Sneider lead Charge

The Edison Chargers will see a pair of runners move on to state individually when Tyler Coon and Daniel Lambert finished in the Top 16. Coon ran a 17:00.78 and Lambert ran a 17:03.43 to take 14th and 15th place. Both runners are freshmen.

For the ladies, junior Ashley Sneider took 15th place for the Chargers with a 20:20.77 as she will advance to state individually as well.

Dowdell the lone lady

The only area runner advancing from the Division III girls race was St. Paul’s freshman Lily Dowdell who ran a 19:52.11 to finish in 22nd place. She won the Firelands Conference championship individually a couple of weeks ago.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333