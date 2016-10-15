Norwalk boys win NOL title

Taking just 36 points, the Truckers took first by eight points over Shelby. Leading the way for Norwalk was Ethan Bores taking second overall with a 16:56 while Juilan Go took third with a 17:01. Christopher Mohr finished in seventh with a 17:12 and Robert Vazquez took 11th with a 17:28. Owen Lottman took 13th with a 17:36 to round out the credited scores for Norwalk.

Willard took fourth with 102 points led by Clay Gahring with a 17:40. Garrett Risser finished in 17th with a 17:50 and Blake Smith took 18th with a 17:52. Justin Gilmore finished in 31st with an 18:26 and Prescott Lillo took 33rd with an 18:32.

On the girls side, Norwalk took sixth with 129 points while Willard grabbed fifth with a 104. Norwalk was led by Elyse Coe who took 11th overall with a 20:54. Lauryn Maloney took 20th with a 21:49 and Kassidy Smith finished in 27th with a 22:31.

For Willard, Emily Rothhaar took sixth overall with a 20:18. Jillian Schloemer finished in 16th with a 21:18 and Amy Del Angel took 23rd with a 21:52. Felicia Rosvanis finished in 30th with a 22:44 and Araceli Huerta took 31st with a 22:45.