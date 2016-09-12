Support Norwalk XC at Chipotle

Hungry fans should head to the Chipotle at 4318 Milan Rd. Unit #2 on Wednesday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Pick up a flyer, bring it up on your smartphone or simply tell the cashier you are there to support the team to make sure that 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Norwalk Cross Country team.

Local football teams earn state rankings

Three area football squads are ranked in the top 15 of their respective divisions.

In Div. VII, Monroeville is sitting at No. 13, while St. Paul is at No. 8.

Edison is ranked sixth in Div. V.