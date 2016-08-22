St. Paul dominates NWOSCA

The Flyers tallied 50 points, as St. Wendelin took second with 62, followed by St. Joe’s 64, St. Mary’s 79, Cardinal Stritch 97 and St. Peter’s 154.

St. Paul’s Jared Arnold took second overall with a time of 17:15 and John Dowdell claimed seventh at 19:08

Lady Flyer freshman Lily Dowdell finished clocked in at 20:43 for first on the varsity girls’ side, while Rachel Beat finished fourth at 21:54 and Anne Ware sixth at 23:03.

The St. Paul girls’ junior high team notched first with 36 points. St. Mary’s scored 42, as St. Wendelin finished with 67 and St. Peter’s 77.

The Flyer boys’ junior high team also won first place over St. Wendelin, St. Joe’s, Tiffin Calvert and St. Mary’s.

St. Paul will compete at Seneca East on Saturday at 9 a.m. in a non-league race.

RESULTS

Varsity Boys

St. Paul: 2. Jared Arnold 17:15; 7. John Dowdell 19:08; 11. Sam Sigsworth 19:20; 12. Noah Avendano 19:36; 18. Brandon McCall 20:18; Owen Duncan 20:33; Luke Cecolli 21:17.

Varsity Girls

St. Paul: 1. Lily Dowdell 20:43; 4. Rachel Beat 21:54; 6. Anne Ware 23:03; 13. Ally Brown 24:09; 19. Alexandra Abel 24:48; 20. Mandi Bocock 25:17; 22. Abby Fitzgerald 25:21.

Junior High Boys

St. Paul: 2. Ryan Gross 12:52; 5. Collin Liedorff 13:59; 8. Anthony Cefalu 14:25; 15. Michael Howerton 16:10; 19. Stephen McHale 17:29; 22. Joseph Nill 17:57; 25. Jefferson Fair 22:28.

Junior High Girls

St. Paul: 2. Kylie McDonnell 14:57; 6. Claire Cecolli 15:32; 8. Dana Sumpter 15:52; 11. Emma Lukasko 16:10; 14. Olivia Hosack 16:16; 17. Julianne Colvin 16:43; 25. Madisyn Cook 18:25.