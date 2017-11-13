Grand jury indicts 36 people

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:

Robert W. Jenkins, two counts of having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, forfeiture specifications

Scott M. Bellman, grand theft and burglary

Shaun A. Meagrow, tampering with coin machines, possession of criminal tools, and petty theft

Donald H. Norton, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and failure to stop after an accident

Robert J. Kelm, felonious assault and domestic violence

Christopher M. Martin, menacing by stalking, and violation of protection order

Damon L. Newell, two counts of possession of heroin, four counts of trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, forfeiture specifications

Mickal P. Minter, misuse of credit cards and identity theft

Richard E. Zagor , aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Rae Anne M. Wahl, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of burglary, and two counts of petty theft

Bruce A. Sullivan, two counts of burglary and two counts of petty theft

Gary L. Robbins, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, OVI specifications for repeat OVI offender

Courtney A. Yancey, felonious assault

Victor L. Reed, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Maggie L. Haas, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, OVI specifications for repeat OVI offender

Jason R. Borough, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Manuel Feliciano, three counts of non-support of dependents

Bret A. Farris, seven counts of telecommunications harassment, six counts of violation of protection order, and aggravated menacing

Amanda J. Akers, assault (the grand jury also determined a domestic violence charge against her was not warranted)

Marshall L. Fiske, possession of heroin and tampering with evidence

Allan D. Andrews, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, forfeiture specifications

Donshay M. Kenebrew, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Megan J. Kissner, possession of hashish

Justin D. Dennis, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, OVI specifications for repeat OVI offender

William J. Peabody, two counts of possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, complicity to commit possession of heroin, complicity to commit trafficking in heroin, complicity to possession of cocaine, complicity to trafficking in cocaine, forfeiture specifications

Misty S. Schultz, complicity to commit possession of heroin, complicity to commit trafficking in heroin, complicity to commit possession of cocaine - complicity to commit trafficking in cocaine

Natashia Coles-Phillippi, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, complicity to possession of heroin, complicity to trafficking in heroin, complicity to possession of cocaine, complicity to trafficking in cocaine

Kyohn Keo-Maceo Green, possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin, complicity to possession of cocaine, complicity to trafficking in cocaine, forfeiture specifications

Jordan L. Flanigan, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, and receiving stolen property

Raphael T. Pool, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, forfeiture specifications

Randy Christopher Stone Kimble, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, two counts of felonious assault

Terrance L. Lanier, domestic violence, two counts of disrupting a public service, and petty theft (the grand jury also determined an aggravated burglary charge against him was not warranted)

Kenneth H. Simmons, complicity to commit attempted aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, firearm specifications

Semaj M. Smith, complicity to commit attempted aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, firearm specification

In addition to the aforementioned 34 people, two others were secretly indicted, which means their names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.