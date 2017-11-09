Harvey Weinstein hires top lawyers in rape allegations

Weinstein has hired lawyers Blair Berk and Ben Brafman in the wake of the NYPD confirming they’re gathering evidence against the filmmaker for a potential rape charge and reports that Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance Jr. is making plans to seek an indictment.

“We do not believe an indictment of Mr. Weinstein is imminent,” a spokesperson for Weinstein said in a statement. “A formal presentation will be made on Mr. Weinstein’s behalf in the appropriate course of the investigation, and we strongly believe we will demonstrate that no criminal charges are warranted.”

The NYPD said last week it believes they have “an actual” rape case against Weinstein. Then earlier this week, the Daily News reported Vance was preparing to present a case in from of a grand jury “as early as next week.”

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said last week that authorities on the case had interviewed “Boardwalk Empire” star Paz de la Huerta, who accused Weinstein of twice raping her in apartment — first in October 2010, then again two months later.

Investigators found her account credible, and they managed to corroborate aspects of it, Boyce said last Friday.

“If this person was still in New York, and it was recent, we'd go right away and make the arrest,” Boyce said. “No doubt. But we're talking about a seven-year-old case. And we have to move forward gathering evidence first.”

Brafman recently represented Martin Shkreli in his security frauds criminal trial, and has also notably represented former Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress and, for a short time, Michael Jackson. Berk, meanwhile, has represented numerous celebrities for various offenses over the years, including Kanye West, Heather Locklear and Reese Witherspoon.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, including multiple allegations of rape.

He has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

___

(c)2017 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.