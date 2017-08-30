Woman guilty of burglarizing next-door neighbor’s home

Kimberly J. Messersmith, 42, most recently of 65 W. Washburn St., New London, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court to burglary. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed a second, similar charge.

The New London Police Department handled the investigation.

Her neighbor, who reported having money stolen twice from his home in the last several months, told police he installed a camera that looked like a smoke detector April 25. Video from the camera showed Messersmith in the home two days later.

Lt. Joe Hicks responded to the victim’s home at 2:17 p.m. April 27 after the neighbor called saying he came home and found Messersmith upstairs. Hicks, in his report, said Messersmith initially told him she entered the home because she saw a man breaking into it through the garage. After Hicks told Messersmith he didn’t believe her, he said she eventually confessed.

Messersmith, who remains out on a $10,000 bond with 10-percent provision, will be sentenced Oct. 12. Court records indicate she is prohibited from having any association with the victim or be on the man’s property.

In a separate case Monday, Dustin A. O’Neal, 30, of Clyde, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed two counts of robbery and two misdemeanors, theft and assault.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office arrested O’Neal on Aug. 9 and he has been unable to post a $50,000 bond. His sentencing date is Oct. 19.