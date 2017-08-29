Huron County grand jury indicts 11

Those defendants and their charges are:

• Brandon M. Boyd, 27, of 209 W. Main St., North Fairfield on two counts of theft (credit card)

• Joseph C. Chaffee, 27, of 272 Whittlesey Ave., on domestic violence, assault and child endangerment

• Haydee U. Diaz, 33, of 704 Ash St., Willard, on identity fraud

• Brandi N. Didion, 25, of 49 Pleasant St., Apt. 3, Wakeman, on theft

• Travis M. Gross, 25, of Mansfield, on two counts of driving under the influence, with a forfeiture specification

• Jeffrey A. Laney, 30, of 19 Sandusky St., Willard, on theft

• Blanche M. Myers, 58, of 39 Reed St., on harassment by an inmate

• Chandler A. Newsome, 20, of 14 Washington Ave., Willard, on burglary

• Micah D. Risner, 30, of 311 S. Main St., Willard, on theft (credit card), aiding and abetting forgery, and aiding and abetting misuse of a credit card.

• Becky S. Stewart, 38, of 7 N. Ridge St., Monroeville, on possession of cocaine

• Michael J. Zuidema Jr., 26, of 21 Sycamore Drive, Apt. F, on theft (credit card), receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards