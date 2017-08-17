Man indicted on murder charge

His live-in girlfriend also was indicted.

Joel Miles, 30, was indicted on charges of murder, cocaine trafficking and two counts of having weapons under disability, with specifications for repeat violent offender, firearms and forfeiture.

Amy R. Matos, 36, was indicted on three counts of obstructing justice.

Miles is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Pearson, 46, of Sandusky, on Aug. 2 in Sandusky’s MacArthur Park neighborhood.

The grand jury convened in special section to hand down the two indictments.

Miles has been in the Erie County Jail since Aug. 4. Bond was set at $1,000,000.

Matos has been jailed since Aug. 5 on the obstruction charge, as well as a probation violation and a bench warrant involving failure to pay fines. Her bond was set at $30,000.