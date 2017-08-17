Area residents sent to prison

Justin R. Hile, 29, formerly of 314 Crestwood Drive, Apt. 67, Willard, was sentenced Tuesday to 17 months in prison for domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to the fourth-degree felony June 30 in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a charge of disrupting public service.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office investigated the April 7 incident. Hile has been in the Huron County Jail since his arrest that same day.

In a separate case Tuesday, Michael A. Craft, 36, formerly of 2920 U.S. 224, Greenwich, pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted burglary and receiving stolen property. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one charge of theft.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway sentenced Craft to 18 months in prison — 12 months for the attempted burglary and six months for receiving stolen property. Court records indicate the judge also imposed an additional 270 days for violating his post-release control from an unspecified felony case out of Medina County.

Craft received 162 days of jail-time credit toward his prison sentence.

And in other cases this week:

• Jason A. Barnhart, 37, of Sandusky, admitted Wednesday to violating his probation. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and upon his release, will be kicked off community control sanctions with an unsuccessful termination.

Barnhart’s probation violations include: Admitting to possession of drug paraphernalia, escaping from detention of the Adult Parole Authority, positive drug tests, failure to report to probation officer and failure to follow orders of his probation officer.

• Joseph D. Farris, 28, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty Tuesday to retaliation. He was fined $250 as part of his five years of probation for the third-degree felony.

Since April 4, Farris has been serving a 16-month prison sentence at the Mansfield Correctional Institution for a local conviction of menacing by stalking, according to prison records. Conway ordered the defendant to report to the Huron County Adult Probation Department upon his release.

• Matthew B. Gullett, 30, most recently of 4457 W. U.S. 224, Willard, was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail on the work-release program for two counts of trafficking in cocaine. His probation officer has the discretion of when to impose another 90 days without a hearing.

Gullett, who was fined $500, must reimburse the Willard Police Department $405 for drug analysis. The judge placed him on three years of probation. In late June, Gullett pleaded guilty to the two cocaine charges in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a third, similar count.