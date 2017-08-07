Registered sex offender indicted in West Clarksfield case

McClain L. Durst, 28, of Sandusky, was indicted Friday on one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning. A Huron County grand jury indicted nearly a dozen defendants Friday.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office investigated the suspected sex case, which happened between July 19 and 20. Detective Sgt. Bill Duncan said Durst contacted the girl through text messages and met her in the West Clarksfield area of Clarksfield Township, where he reportedly committed “a forceful sexual act.”

“He is a registered sex offender. He is under indictment in Sandusky County for a sex offense,” Duncan also told the Reflector.

During the local investigation, Duncan said he discovered suspected evidence of other sex-related offenses in other counties and all those agencies have been working together in their ongoing investigations. The detective also said the the possible victims primarily were juveniles.

Durst has been unable to post a $500,000 bond at the Huron County Jail since July 22.

A Huron County grand jury indicted 11 other defendants Friday. Their names and charges are:

• Daniel S. Bee Jr., 29, of 47 Cline St., Apt. B, on tampering with evidence and possession of heroin

• Wayne W. Enderby, 23, of 543 Spangler St., Willard, on possession of cocaine

• Jonathan M. Hoyt, 28, of 39 Cortland St., on four counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (each with a forfeiture specification) and two counts of driving under the influence

• Stephen Kennedy, 32, of 67 Grove Ave., Apt. A, on failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property (license plates)

• Carlos J.E. Medina, 23, whose address is unknown, on grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

• Jeffrey L. Patton, 46, of 405 Park St., Willard, on aggravated possession of carfentanil and possession of drug abuse instruments

• Jesse Sarmiento, 44, of Clyde, on felonious assault, disrupting public service and domestic violence

• Antoine M. Stephens, 32, of Columbus, on tampering with evidence

• Dawn M. Sullivan, 36, of Sandusky, on three counts of forgery and three counts of theft (check)

• Matthew Sweet, 60, of 33 Spring St., Willard, on tampering with evidence and possession of heroin

• Korey M. Zajicek, 21, of Amherst, on aggravated possession of MDMA