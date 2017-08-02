Court roundup: Local man violates probation, sent to CBCF

Anthony R. Mitchell, 34, most recently of 52 Main St., Greenwich, violated his three years of probation by being charged with tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine. During Monday’s hearing, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway sentenced him to spend four to six months in a community-based corrections facility. A CBCF is a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.

A probation officer transported Mitchell to the Huron County Jail on July 3. He will remain there until he is transported to a CBCF.

Mitchell’s underlying conviction is attempted conveying contraband into a detention facility. Prosecutors have said the defendant had a reporting time at the jail and took a strip of Suboxone with him “to take the edge off.” Subxone is used to treat an addiction to opiates.

In another hearing Monday, Michael J. Barnett Jr., 33, of 101 1/2 Maple St., Willard, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in heroin and a separate charge of receiving stolen property. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed two counts of trafficking in heroin.

Barnett’s sentencing date is Sept. 20. The Willard Police Department brought him to jail July 6. He has been unable to post a $50,000 bond since his arrest.