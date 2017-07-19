Several area residents convicted of felony crimes

Kyle J. Rutledge, 21, of Lagrange, was fined $1,000 Wednesday and sentenced to three years of probation for trafficking in alprazolam. Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway ordered him to have 90 days of discretionary jail time, meaning the defendant’s probation officer has the option of when to impose part or all of the sentence.

Rutledge must reimburse the Norwalk Police Department $40 for laboratory testing.

On Monday, Conway ruled Jamie Barnett, 25, whose latest address was unavailable, violated the terms of her treatment in lieu of conviction.

As a result, Barnett was convicted of receiving stolen property and must serve four to six months in a community-based corrections facility during her three years of probation. A CBCF is a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.

In other court action, three defendants pleaded guilty Tuesday to separate drug offenses:

• Joseph Gray Jr., 51, of 1 Jackson St., was convicted of two counts of aiding and abetting trafficking in drugs. He remains out on bond and will be sentenced Sept. 6.

• Michele C. Pfaff, 23, of North Ridgeville, pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs. When she is sentenced Aug. 9, she faces two to eight years in prison on the second-degree felony. Pfaff has been in the Huron County Jail since troopers with the state Highway Patrol brought there Feb. 3.

• Renae L. Ramirez Hernandez, 38, of 1835 Wenz Road, Wakeman, pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting trafficking in drugs. She remains out on bond and has sentencing hearing set for Sept. 7.