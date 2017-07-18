Slain singer wasn’t under contract, promoter says

AEG Live filed the motion last week in Orange County Circuit Court.

The request comes after a judge dismissed the first complaint filed by the singer’s relatives and they amended their lawsuit against AEG and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation Inc., which owns the venue where she was killed last year.

The suit alleges the two groups should have provided better security.

Grimmie, who rose to fame on YouTube, finished in third place on the sixth season of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2014.

She was killed June 10, 2016, while signing autographs after a performance at The Plaza Live in Orlando. Her brother tackled the gunman, Kevin Loibl, who then shot and killed himself.

AEG claims it did not have any contract with Grimmie and wasn’t promoting the tour she was on with Orlando band Before You Exit, saying it only promoted the June 10 show where Grimmie was killed, court records show.

The company argues that even if there had been an agreement with the singer, Florida law puts the burden on the venue where she was shot, court records show.

It also says that if Grimmie was an employee of theirs, the case was filed in the wrong court and should be brought before a judge in compensation claims, the motion states.

Lawyers for Grimmie’s family say the singer had an oral agreement but did not go into detail as to what that entailed or when it was established, AEG claims.

Grimmie’s family also claims she was a beneficiary of a contract with one of the other performers who was on tour with her, but AEG says the suit “lacks any specific information” about how Grimmie was intended to benefit under a third-party contract.

The family is suing to cover Grimmie’s medical and funeral expenses, support they would have gotten from her future earnings and the emotional toll of losing her. The suit says a specific dollar amount would be determined at trial.

The suit also seeks financial support Grimmie would have given her parents during their lifetimes.

Grimmie’s brother, Mark, was bruised and suffered a muscle tear in his leg in the attack. In the months since, he has suffered from depression, loss of appetite, insomnia, weight loss and emotional distress that will affect him permanently, court records show.

He also is asking for compensation for emotional distress because of what the suit called security failings. But AEG argues that he “fails to allege any contractional relationship with the promoter” that would have made it responsible for security or the singer’s well-being, court records show.

