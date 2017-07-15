Jurors find Norwalk man 'not guilty' of felonious assault

Jefferson D. Adkins II, 44, of 165 Gibbs Road, was acquitted Friday after a three-day trial in Huron County Common Pleas Court. Administrator Linda Stower said the jurors deliberated for about one hour and 45 minutes and found the defendant “not guilty” of two counts of felonious assault.

“We admitted he did strike the guy and cause serious physical harm. We argued it was self defense,” said Jack Bradley, the defendant’s attorney, after the verdict.

Bradley was asked about the other man’s condition.

“He has some partial loss of sight, but he seems to be doing OK otherwise,” he said.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation.

Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter represented the state. Stower said Huron County Prosecutor James Joel Sitterly had a conflict of interest.

In late August, a Huron County grand jury indicted Adkins on two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated assault. As a condition of his $10,000 bond and while the case was pending, he was prohibited from having any contact or association with his accuser.