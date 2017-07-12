Grand jury indicts 40 people

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:

• Michael L. Lately, Sr., possession of cocaine

• Fermin D. Farias, Jr., felonious assault and domestic violence

• Jameson A. Wray, having weapons while under disability and using weapons while intoxicated

• Cole G. Easterling, possession of cocaine

• Leonard V. Jones, felonious assault and domestic violence

• Chad M. Coleman, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, two counts of vandalism, petty theft, and attempted breaking and entering

• Vanessa A. Mattox, grand theft

• Simajaone M. Darden, aggravated trespass and criminal damaging

• Dominique Morris, complicity to aggravated trespass and complicity to criminal damaging

• Guadalupe Matos, IV, rape and felonious assault

• Tavarea J. Myers, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated riot, two counts of assault, obstructing official business, and four counts of complicity to felonious assault

• Tonisha J. Henson, two counts of complicity to aggravated burglary

• Phillip S. Clinton, two counts of aggravated riot, two counts of assault, and four counts of felonious assault

• Christopher N. Hopkins, three counts of non-support of dependents

• Cody T. Godfrey, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence

• Travis L. Bundy, trespass in a habitation

• Joshua M. Schmidt, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine

• Roger A. Ring, theft

• Justin D. Dennis, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, and trafficking in heroin

• Vimal B. Patel, two counts of felonious assault, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, firearm specifications

• Keith J. Kirkland, two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, and corrupting another with drugs

• Michael L. Monk, burglary and theft

• Andrew R. Hunt, burglary and theft

• Christopher J. Russo, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

• Devon A. Davenport, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and abduction

• Veron R. Jones, two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and identity fraud

• Jawan Bevelle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving under suspension

• Jose W. Rios, Jr., failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

• Nicholas C. Sallee, theft

• Darnell J. Anderson, carrying a concealed weapon, identity fraud, failure to comply with the underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business

• Brandon D. Frezzell, three counts of grand theft, and two counts of having weapons while under disability

• Quinn M. Emminger, trafficking in heroin, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, tampering with evidence, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, forfeiture specifications

In addition to the aforementioned 32 people, an additional eight people were secretly indicted, meaning their names and charges won’t be revealed until arrests are made or court papers served.

In other grand jury action, it was decided that felony charges are not warranted against these five people related to these charges:

• Quinton O. Hunter, domestic violence

• Guadalupe Matos IV, attempted aggravated murder and attempted murder (He was, however, indicted on other charges)

• George S. Janosik, domestic violence, aggravated menacing

• Anthony S. Andrews, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office; obstructing justice

• Haley E. Karnosh, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office; obstructing justice