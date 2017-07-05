Man sent to 6 months in correctional facility

Justin Hinkle, 21, of Sandusky, learned his fate Wednesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

As part of the terms of his probation, Hinkle was ordered to spend six months in a community-based corrections facility, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education. He also was fined $250.

On March 27, Hinkle pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property (a motor vehicle), which is a fourth-degree felony. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a fifth-degree felony that was part of the indictment by a grand jury.