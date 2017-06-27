logo

common pleas court

Huron County grand jury indicts 3

Zoe Greszler • Updated Yesterday at 11:33 PM
Three area residents were recently indicted by a Huron County grand jury on charges ranging from drug trafficking to tampering to theft.

Here are the defendants and their charges:

• Cameron J. T. Hacker, 21, of 21 Baker St., was charged with receiving stolen property (a credit card) and theft of a credit card.

• Mark K. McKeehen, 60, of 79 Sandy St., Willard, was charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs (marijuana, schedule I) and one charge each of illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of drugs, all with forfeiture specifications.

• Tammy L. Ward, whose age and address weren’t provided, was charged with one count of forgery and two counts of tampering with records.

