Long-time magistrate leaves Huron County

Danita Gilbert-Conway, a magistrate since 1996, started a similar position Monday. She resigned her part-time Huron County job effective June 8 to take a full-time job in Ottawa County.

A magistrate is an attorney licensed in Ohio, who is appointed by the court to conduct some or all hearings in a case, according to the Ohio State Bar Association. A magistrate also may conduct trials and decide cases. However, a magistrate’s decision becomes the court’s judgment only after it has been adopted by the judge.

“She had been part-time there for eight years,” said her husband, Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway.

Gilbert-Conway has lived in Norwalk for more than 25 years. She and her husband have two daughters: Riley Conway, 21, a new teacher in Put-in-Bay, and Annie (Conway) Schafer, 23, who works for the Huron County Board of Elections.

Timothy Cardwell, Huron County juvenile and probate court judge, has worked with Gilbert-Conway for many years.

“As an attorney, I regularly practiced in front of Danita before I took the bench in 2002,” Cardwell said.

“The attributes I discovered in her then are the same attributes she has consistently demonstrated to the parties and attorneys in the courtroom throughout her career. Danita was always fair and impartial, which is a requirement for any judicial officer. She also was kind and considerate to all participants in the court process. She treated parties, attorneys, witnesses and staff alike with civility and respect. She also has a tremendous amount of compassion for families and children and that trait in particular has made her an outstanding magistrate in juvenile court,” he added.

A Coshocton High School graduate, Gilbert-Conway earned her undergraduate degree in education from The Ohio State University in 1984. Four years later, she graduated from the OSU law school.

Gilbert-Conway was hired by Huron County on Dec. 8, 1992 as the director of the Huron County Collaborative. Funded by a federal community partnership grant, the collaborative is focused on a collaboration between agencies about substance abuse.

“She worked for the county in various capacities until August 1996, when she was hired as a magistrate,” said Chris Mushett, juvenile court administrator.

The magistrate position originally was a full-time position. Gilbert-Conway worked part-time since May 2008 and began to split her time with Ottawa County.

“Danita leaves us for a full-time position in Ottawa County with my best wishes, admiration and gratitude for her service to Huron County,” Cardwell said.