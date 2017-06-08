Man who sold weapons from mobile home is sent to prison

Authorities determined Jonathan W. Fisher, 35, most recently of Ashland, had a positive drug test and failed to report to his probation officer as directed. Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway revoked his probation and imposed the prison term. Fisher received credit for being behind bars for 327 days.

In April 2015, Fisher pleaded guilty to theft of a firearm in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a burglary charge. His conviction is for an Oct. 27, 2014 incident when he stole a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, a 22-caliber bolt-action rifle and a muzzle loader from a Greenwich mobile home. The Huron County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation.

Fisher, on May 21, 2015, was ordered to reimburse $1,050 to the victim and was fined $250, according to court records. The judge sentenced him to 60 days in the Huron County Jail on the work-release program.

In a separate hearing Wednesday, Todd A. McCallister, 24, most recently of rural Wakeman, pleaded guilty to possession of buprenorphine on a bill of information. That means he agreed to a conviction without his case being presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment. Deputies investigated the Jan. 20 incident.

McCallister, after entering his plea, was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail at the discretion of his probation officer during his three years of probation.