Grand jury indicts 37 people

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:
Anthony J. Fleming, violation of protection order
Anthony L. Watt, receiving stolen property, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and inducing panic
Eris L. Coleman Jr., possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility
Joshua L. Pitzer, receiving stolen property and forgery
Lee A. Frye, felonious assault
Brittany R. Hudson, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility and tampering with evidence
Kyril J. Cook, felonious assault
Scott A. Bratt, two counts of non-support of dependents
Jasmine R. Brennan, three counts of obstructing justice
Daniel R. Brennan, three counts of obstructing justice
Tambra L. Schmotzer, two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Gabriel J. Sidoti, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Bryan K. Kinney, burglary and possession of criminal tools
Michael A. Vanakin, two counts of theft
Eric W. Quinn, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification
Ginger I. Swopes, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, three counts of possession of cocaine, trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications
Johnathan O. Mitchell, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, three counts of possession of cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, two counts of having weapons while under disability with forfeiture specifications
Kory K. Brown, two counts of possession of cocaine
Estella M. Russell, failure to stop after an accident
Fred C. Campbell aka Calvin Campbell, two counts of domestic violence, two counts of violation of a protection order, menacing, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing
Chad E. Green, domestic violence and resisting arrest
Joseph F. Jordan, attempted safecracking, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin
Tony L. Harper, theft, and petty theft
Richard L. Shine, assault, felonious assault and resisting arrest
Natasha M. Ross, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs
David J. Barone, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of DUI
Andrea L. Maczuga, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Taylor S. Maclean, three counts of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
In addition to the aforementioned 28 defendants, an additional nine people were secretly indicted, which means their names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.