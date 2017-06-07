Grand jury indicts 37 people

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:

Anthony J. Fleming, violation of protection order

Anthony L. Watt, receiving stolen property, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and inducing panic

Eris L. Coleman Jr., possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility

Joshua L. Pitzer, receiving stolen property and forgery

Lee A. Frye, felonious assault

Brittany R. Hudson, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility and tampering with evidence

Kyril J. Cook, felonious assault

Scott A. Bratt, two counts of non-support of dependents

Jasmine R. Brennan, three counts of obstructing justice

Daniel R. Brennan, three counts of obstructing justice

Tambra L. Schmotzer, two counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Gabriel J. Sidoti, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Bryan K. Kinney, burglary and possession of criminal tools

Michael A. Vanakin, two counts of theft

Eric W. Quinn, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification

Ginger I. Swopes, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, three counts of possession of cocaine, trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications

Johnathan O. Mitchell, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, three counts of possession of cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, two counts of having weapons while under disability with forfeiture specifications

Kory K. Brown, two counts of possession of cocaine

Estella M. Russell, failure to stop after an accident

Fred C. Campbell aka Calvin Campbell, two counts of domestic violence, two counts of violation of a protection order, menacing, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing

Chad E. Green, domestic violence and resisting arrest

Joseph F. Jordan, attempted safecracking, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin

Tony L. Harper, theft, and petty theft

Richard L. Shine, assault, felonious assault and resisting arrest

Natasha M. Ross, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs

David J. Barone, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and two counts of DUI

Andrea L. Maczuga, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Taylor S. Maclean, three counts of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

In addition to the aforementioned 28 defendants, an additional nine people were secretly indicted, which means their names and charges won’t be made public until arrests are made or court papers served.