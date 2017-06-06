Man charged with kidnapping, rape to be evaluated for insanity plea

Timothy A. Poole, 48, of the 1100 block of Sherman Street, appeared this morning before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Cook who appointed Toledo attorney James Popil to represent him.

At Popil's request, the judge referred Poole to the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center for evaluations both for insanity and for competency to stand trial.

Cook set bond at $1 million for Poole, who has been in the Lucas County Jail since his arrest in connection with grabbing a young girl off her bicycle in the 2900 block of Stickney Avenue on May 18 and raping her in an alley.

