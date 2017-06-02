Huron County grand jury indicts 10

Kimberly J. Messersmith, 41, most recently of 65 W. Washburn St., was charged with two counts of burglary. The New London Police Department handled the investigation.

Her neighbor, who reported having money stolen twice from his home in the last several months, told police he installed a camera that looked like a smoke detector April 25. Video from the camera showed Messersmith reportedly in the home two days later.

Lt. Joe Hicks responded to the victim’s home at 2:17 p.m. April 27 after the neighbor called saying he came home and found Messersmith upstairs. Hicks, in his report, said Messersmith initially told him she entered the home because she saw a man breaking into it through the garage. After Hicks told the suspect he didn’t believe her, he said she eventually confessed.

In a separate case, Victor L. Sanchez, 26, most recently of 107 Washington St., was indicted on failure to appear in connection with failing to come to his Aug. 5, 2010 sentencing hearing. Earlier that year, he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway revoked Sanchez’s bond Tuesday, meaning the defendant will remain in the Huron County Jail until his June 29 sentencing hearing.

The other defendants who were indicted Friday by a Huron County grand jury are:

• Daniel S. Bee Jr., 29, of 47 Cline St., Apt. B, on breaking and entering

• Jeremiah Crain, 30, of 5144 U.S. 250, Lot 12, on receiving stolen property (motor vehicle)

• Gage H. Gaspar, 20, of 52 Corwin St., on receiving stolen property

• Jesse M. Peterson, 28, of 35 Franklin St., on receiving stolen property

• Joshua S. Schofield, 35, of 520 Milan Ave., Lot 152, on having weapons under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Both felonies carry a forfeiture specification.

• Matthew Sweet, 59, of 401 1/2 W. Pearl St., Willard, on aggravated possession of drugs (carfentanil)

• Christian N. Tatum, 41, of 26-E Bouscay Ave., on theft of drugs

• Shawn A. Thomas, 40, of 42 W. Washington St., on trafficking in heroin in a school zone and aggravated trafficking in fentanyl in a school zone. Both felonies carry a forfeiture specification.