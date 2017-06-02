Bond denied for suspect in Heather Bogle's death

Daniel Myers, 48, was arraigned Friday in Sandusky County Court on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Myers, who worked with Bogle at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, was arrested Thursday morning in the Wooded Acres Campground in Lindsey, Sheriff Chris Hilton said.

On the recommendation of the Sandusky County Prosecutor's office Judge John P. Kolesar ordered Myers held without bond until at least his next court appearance.

Two women in court who identified themselves as Myers’ daughters, and another woman, declined to comment.

Myers, when making his case to be released on bond, told the judge he was not a flight risk and said he was the primary caregiver of his son.

He also asked for an attorney to be appointed in his case.

Heather Bogle, 28, was found April 10, 2015, in her car’s trunk at a Clyde apartment complex. She had gone missing after leaving work the day before. An autopsy determined Bogle died of two gunshot wounds and blunt-force trauma throughout her body.

No motive has been determined.

“We are reluctant to fill in the blanks because this is still an ongoing investigation, there are still other additional suspects,” said Timothy Braun, the Sandusky County prosecutor. “I don’t think this thing is over by any means today.”

Hilton said the investigation continues, with potential accomplices still being considered.

“They worked in the same line, doing the same job, and they saw each other every night because they were working the same shift,” Hilton said.

That work connection, however, is not what led to Myers’ arrest.

In the past three weeks, investigators searched electronic communications, “social media and those sorts of things,” Hilton said. The results of those searches led investigators to search properties on Friday at the Emerald Estates mobile home park in Clyde.

Evidence collected there, which included forensic evidence, led to the search at Wooded Acres, and then Myers’ arrest.

Bogle was last seen clocking out from her job at Whirlpool in Clyde at 6:17 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2017.

A missing-persons report was filed after Ms. Bogle didn’t pick up her daughter from school on Thursday. Bogle’s mother tried to text and call her after she didn’t arrive to retrieve her daughter.

Her body turned up the following night in the car, which was found at the Somerton Apartments in Clyde, according to Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office. While Bogle didn’t live at Somerton Apartments, one resident said she’d seen Bogle around.

Shortly afterward, deputies said investigators had obtained a security-camera video from a nearby grocery store showing Bogle’s dark-green car driving on Race Street toward the apartment building between 1:30 and 3 p.m. Friday. The car was being followed by a light-colored vehicle that was seen moments later traveling in the opposite direction.

About the same time a witness saw a person running north behind the apartment building toward a parking lot at the grocery store, which is just around the corner from the apartment building. The person wore a hooded sweatshirt, which made it impossible to tell whether it was a man or a woman, deputies said.

Investigators believed the person could be the driver of Bogle’s vehicle, the captain said. It is not uncommon for those living at the apartment building to cut through an adjacent tree line to the parking lot at the grocery store.

“It’s tragic,” Samantha Honaker told the Blade in April 2015. “There was a dead body out here this whole time and my kids are playing out here. It’s scary when you live here.”

The car was parked in a spot immediately outside Honaker’s apartment. She said she saw the car that Thursday with people in it, and then empty after 10:30 a.m. the next day.

Several residents said a large number of people and police had been there from about 8 p.m. Friday until the early hours Saturday morning. Neighbors said crime scene investigators came out around 10 p.m. Friday. Others said Bogle’s daughter’s father visited the scene.

The long-running investigation became a point of contention, in particular during the contested sheriff’s election last year.

Detective Sean O’Connell, who was leading the murder investigation, resigned in September before facing a disciplinary hearing over accusations he shared confidential documents related to the case. Those accusations came amid an investigation of then-Sheriff Kyle Overmyer, who ran for re-election despite being charged with stealing prescription drugs to feed an addiction to painkillers.

Overmyer eventually pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft in office and deception to obtain dangerous drugs, among others, and was sentenced in December to four years in prison.

O’Connell cooperated in the Overmyer investigation, and the Ohio attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation claimed the sheriff had launched the internal investigation about the detective to retaliate for that cooperation.

Last year, BCI took over the investigation into Bogle’s murder. Hilton made refocusing on Ms. Bogle’s killer a focal point, not just during his campaign but after he was elected in November.

“I would like to think that the community now can look at their sheriff’s office and believe that there are competent people going and looking out for their best interest and the best interest for everybody in the county,” he said.

The most recent investigation was almost entirely separate from prior efforts, save for some initial information collected. Previous inquiry never included Myers as a suspect, and investigators never searched electronic communications, Hilton said.

“I can’t put myself there two years ago,” he said when asked why those searches were not done previously. “I can tell you that investigation is officially done.”

Myers did not speak to authorities after he was read his rights, and instead asked for an attorney, Hilton said. He cited the work of BCI and the Clyde and Fremont police departments as instrumental in helping sheriff’s investigators.

———

©2017 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.