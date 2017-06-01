logo

common pleas court

Willard man to be sentenced in 2010 cocaine case

Cary Ashby • Today at 1:00 PM
A Willard man who had been convicted of a drug crime seven years ago had his bond revoked Tuesday.

Victor L. Sanchez, 26, most recently of 107 Washington St., will be sentenced June 29 in Huron County Common Pleas Court. Records indicate a grand jury indicted him March 24, 2010 on possession of cocaine and he pleaded guilty to the same charge June 18 of the same year.

Authorities issued a warrant for Sanchez’s arrest in connection with failing to appear for his Aug. 5, 2010 sentencing hearing. He will remain in the Huron County Jail until his next hearing.

In a separate case Tuesday, Brooke A. Hilling, 24, of Huron, pleaded guilty to one count each of theft and forgery, both fifth-degree felonies. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one charge of passing bad checks. 

Hilling, who earlier posted 10 percent of a $10,000 bond, will be sentenced July 6.

