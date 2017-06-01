Norwalk man who improperly handled firearm in vehicle sentenced to jail

Philip R. Bertram, 32, most recently of 19 Adams St., was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in the Huron County Jail at times to be established by his probation officer. Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway credited the defendant with earlier serving 85 days and fined him $1,000.

A jury convicted Bertram of improper handling of a firearm in motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, on April 14 after a three-day trial. Court records indicate he was acquitted of receiving stolen property in connection with a possibly stolen gun found in Bertram’s vehicle. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Oct. 27 incident.

If Bertram violates his probation, he faces six to 18 months in prison.

In other hearings Wednesday:

• Authorities determined Matthew E. Clifton, 36, most recently of 17 Cline St., violated his probation by being convicted of domestic violence and having a positive drug test. He was sentenced to 53 days in jail to begin on or about June 9 on the work-release program and ordered to continue on probation.

• William W. Enderby, 23, most recently of 423 Spangler St., Willard, was sentenced to 180 days of discretionary jail time. That means his probation officer has the option of when to impose part or all of the time.

Also as part of his three years of probation, Enderby was fined $500 and ordered to reimburse the Willard Police Department $260. He received jail-time credit of 73 days.

Enderby was convicted of two counts of trafficking in heroin. Prosecutors dismissed a third count during an April 18 plea deal.

• Mark A. Francis, 45, of Swanton, was sentenced to 90 days of discretionary jail time with work release and fined $1,000 for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. During his April 17 plea hearing, prosecutors and Francis’ defense attorney agreed to reduce the charge from vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.

• Authorities determined Christian N. Lewis, 25, most recently of 318 Belle Ave., Bellevue, violated his probation violation because he was kicked out of a community-based corrections facility. Defendants spend four to six months in a CBCF, a form of prison which focuses on substance abuse treatment and education.

Lewis was sentenced to 90 days in jail to begin June 1, followed by an unsuccessful termination of probation.

His underlying conviction is complicity to breaking and entering. In late June 2104, Lewis was sentenced to 90 days of discretionary jail time and fined $500. Thirty of the days were to be on work release. The Bellevue Police Department investigated a Sept. 30, 2013 break-in in which a TV was stolen.