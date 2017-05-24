Playboy model pleads no contest in gym ‘body-shaming’ photo case

After pleading to the misdemeanor charge, the 2015 Playmate of the Year was ordered to perform 30 days of graffiti removal services, according to Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney. She also must serve three years’ probation.

Mathers’ attorney, Dana Cole, said she has never known the victim’s identity, but she has publicly apologized to her. Mathers previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

“I think she wanted to be done with this and accept responsibility for what occurred,” he said.

Mathers, 30, is accused of posting an image of the woman on her Snapchat social media account on July 13 with a mocking caption about the woman’s appearance, saying, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”

The photograph and her comments sparked a widespread public outcry, and critics accused her of body-shaming the woman.

Mathers later apologized for taking a photo of the woman in the locker room shower and posting it online.

“That was absolutely wrong and not what I meant to do,” Mathers said. “I know that body-shaming is wrong. That is not the type of person I am.”

She said the photo was meant to be sent as a private message, but was posted publicly.

But her apology came too late.

Soon after the photograph was posted, the Los Angeles Police Department received a report of “illegal distribution” of the image and launched an investigation into Mathers’ actions.

Mathers also was banned from all LA Fitness locations after the incident.

“Her behavior is appalling and puts every member at risk of losing their privacy,” said Jill Greuling, the health club’s executive vice president of operations. “Our written rules are very clear: Cellphone usage and photography are prohibited in the locker rooms. This is not only our rule, but common decency.”

