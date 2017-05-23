Kettering teen could be tried as adult in murder: How the case has unfolded

It's been nearly nine months since the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers shortly after he and friends left AlterFest.

Here are notable developments that have led to two charges of murder against Kylen Jamal Gregory:

SEPT. 4, 2016

A shooting is reported around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Willowdale Avenue in Kettering. Police call the victim — later identified as Bowers — an “innocent bystander” who was shot in the head in what they described as ongoing “beef” with other teens.

SEPT. 5

Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said detectives would meet the next day with the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office seeking to charge the four male suspects — one 18-year-old, two 16-year-olds and one 14-year-old — with felonious assault and other charges related to the shooting. All four suspects live in Kettering.

SEPT. 6

Felonious assault charges are among those filed against three males — two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old -- in the Bowers shooting. Later that day, Bowers dies and the coroner's office rules it a homicide, Kettering's first gun-related killing in nine years. The 18-year-old, Miles Heizer, is not charged in the Bowers case.

OCT. 26

One of the 16-year-olds — Gregory — is charged with two counts of murder in Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge Anthony Capizzi’s courtroom. County Prosecutor Mathias Heck said he would seek to try Gregory as an adult.

NOV. 22

The two other teens — now 17 and 15 — charged in the Bowers homicide pleaded guilty to two counts of felony tampering with evidence and one count each of misdemeanor assault and aggravated menacing. As part of a sealed plea deal, the two agree to testify against Gregory.

JAN. 30, 2017

The 17- and 15-year-old testify that Gregory fired a single shot at the rear of Bowers’ car as the victim attempted to flee from an altercation on Willowdale on Sept. 4, 2016. Both witnesses said they approached Bowers’ car seeking a confrontation and both said after the shooting they handled the gun used in the homicide.

FEB. 1

Capizzi sentences the 17- and 15-year-old to maximum sentences, possibly both serving in juvenile custody until they are 21. Capizzi said the 17-year-old was in a position to prevent the shooting and the 15-year-old showed no remorse.

