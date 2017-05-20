Trial and error: County prosecutor adjusting to new job

Since he took office as Huron County prosecutor in January, his job often calls for the opposite approach. In his first extensive interview with the Reflector since taking office, Sitterly said he’s adjusting to his new responsibilities and more structured routine.

“There is less variety and there is certainly more routine,” he said. “You make the adjustment. I knew what I was getting into. There weren’t any surprises.”

The office was run by Prosecutor Russell Leffler from 1992 to 2015. After retiring, Leffler was replaced by Daivia Kasper, whom Sitterly, a Republican, defeated in November. Kasper had served as an assistant prosecutor during Leffler’s administration.

Sitterly said modernizing the office is a key goal.

At his request, the county approved purchasing software for $20,000 that will allow prosecutors to view police reports online avoiding having to waste time getting hard copies at police stations. Sitterly said the Matrix Pointe Software, which has a $2,000 per month licensing fee, is used by about 30 other Ohio counties and the attorney general’s office.

The 44-year-old Sitterly, who grew up in Norwalk Township, took a job with the Huron County Public Defender’s Office shortly after passing the Ohio bar in 2007. He worked there until going into private practice in 2012.

Public defenders and defense attorneys often complain that prosecutors overcharge defendants to pressure them into accepting plea bargains to avoid trials which can be lengthy and expensive to taxpayers.

Just 2 percent of criminal cases go to trial in the U.S. according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics and about 2 percent in Ohio, according to Ohio Supreme Court. The vast majority of prisoners in county jails haven’t been convicted, but can’t afford high bonds leading to jail overcrowding.

Nonethless, Sitterly said he never saw prosecutors overcharge defendants when he was a public defender or defense attorney.

Despite years of defending clients, Sitterly has a traditional tough-on-crime philosophy as a prosecutor. He said he has seen how crime can traumatize victims such as an elderly woman who moved out of her longtime home after her garage was burglarized.

While property and violent crimes have declined to record lows over the last 30 years and dropped in the first half of 2016, according to FBI statistics, Sitterly said drug-related crime is a big problem in the county. Addicts often commit burglaries or thefts to feed their habit or do low-level drug dealing.

Since President Richard Nixon declared a “war on drugs” in 1971, billions have been spent on enforcement and thousands have died. The U.S. jail and prison populations have skyrocketed. With about about 2.17 million prisoners, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the U.S. has the highest prison population in the world.

Despite the focus on enforcement and incarceration, drug potency is up, prices are down and the U.S. is in the midst of an opiate epidemic with Ohio having one of the highest addiction rates. Drug war opponents argue there needs to be greater focus on treatment and more innovative treatment to reduce the high relapse rate among addicts.

Rather than traditional treatment which relies strictly on abstinence and counseling, treatment proponents argue for an evidence-based, medicalized approach along with counseling. Treatments include Suboxone, a synthetic tablet that blocks cravings and Vivitrol, an injection that reduces dependence on opiates.

The Food and Drug Administration last year approved sales of the Neuro Stim System Bridge, an earpiece that resembles a hearing aid that blocks the pain of detoxification. Fear of the painful detoxification process, which includes nausea and diarrhea and severe cramping, often leads addicts to relapse.



Sitterly acknowledges the value of drug treatment, particularly for non-violent offenders. But he favors the traditional “cold turkey” approach. He said Ohio needs more in-patient drug treatment centers, but he opposes building any in Huron County, saying addicts can get treatment in neighboring counties.

“Sometimes a county just can’t budget the type of treatment facility necessary for heroin addiction and fentanyl use,” he said. “That’s why the larger counties that can afford to budget these treatment centers are the location of those treatment centers.”



Sitterly said he believes prosecutors have enough discretion from state lawmakers in how they charge suspects. He said he takes a hard line on drug-related property crimes and that, as county prosecutor, he also has to balance maintaining confidentiality of criminal cases while providing the transparency required by a public servant.

Sitterly, whose office has a budget of nearly $665,000, has a staff of five assistant prosecutors, three victims’ advocates, two administrative assistants and an investigator.

The office handled about 500 criminal cases last year. It also handle civil cases for the county’s 19 townships.

Sitterly said he plans to visit each township for a council meeting this year and will try to handle as many cases personally as possible.

“I try to be in the courtroom as much as (my) administrative work will allow me,” he said.