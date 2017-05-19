Two area residents sent to prison

Za Quan Bolling, 19, most recently of Wellington, was found to be in violation of community control (unsuccessful termination from CBCF). His underlying offense was breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

The community control arrangement was revoked and Judge James Conway sentenced Bolling to nine months in prison.

Bolling pleaded guilty in November to breaking into the Rich gas station on Sept. 14. He was arrested by Norwalk police, who recovered several packs of cigarettes, cigar cartons and other items on Bolling’s person.

In another court hearing Wednesday, Michael Creston was sentenced to 180 days after violating probation. He was credit with 102 days already served.

Creston, 33, of Sandusky, was found to be in violation of community control (new misdemeanor drug convictions, failure to report to Probation, failure to report change of address to probation, positive drug test, association with a known felon). His underlying offense was possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Jason Johnson, 23, of Norwalk, also violated the terms of his probation and was sent back to prison to serve for the remainder of his original sentence of 23 months.

Johnson was found to be in violation of community control upon judicial release (new misdemeanor conviction, positive drug test, failure to report to probation, unsuccessful termination from NOBARS). His nderlying offenses were trafficking in fentanyl, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Two defendants were convicted of separate charges Tuesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

James M. Singley, 28, of 2789 Fayette Road, New London, pleaded guilty to one count each of breaking and entering and grand theft. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count each of theft and petty theft.

Singley remains out on bond until his June 29 sentencing hearing.

In another case, Jacob A. Snider, 18, of Henryetta, Okla., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. During the plea hearing, prosecutors dismissed two counts of receiving stolen property.

The Willard Police Department handled the March 2 incident.

Snider has been unable to post a $20,000 bond and was in the Huron County Jail as of press time. His sentencing date is June 28.